Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28 (ANI): In the West Champaran district of Bihar, the police have seized a horse that was being used to smuggle liquor and recovered about 50 litres of alcohol loaded on the horse. The police conducted a raid against liquor smugglers based on secret information provided by the Superintendent of Police and his team. During the raid, a horse was recovered along with approximately 49.95 litres of foreign liquor.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO Nautan PS, says, "During a raid yesterday, we recovered 49.95 litres of alcohol on a horse. The liquor smuggler fled from the spot, but we have identified him and will arrest him soon. The horse will be given to a responsible person who can care for it. We will also inform the court about the same."

The raid was conducted in the Gandak Diyara area, where liquor smugglers were reportedly transporting liquor on a horse.

The police team was able to recover the horse and the liquor, but the smuggler escaped due to the challenging terrain of the Diyara area. The police have identified the smuggler and are working to arrest him.

The police plan to hand over the horse to a responsible person who can take proper care of it. The person taking care of the horse will be identified and informed to the court in writing, so that the horse can be produced as needed for further investigation.

The police have noted a recent trend in the Diyara area where liquor smugglers are using horses instead of bikes for transportation. This change in modus operandi is being taken into consideration by the police while investigating the case. (ANI)

