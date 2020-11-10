Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from the Raghopur Assembly seat, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday.

As per the data from the ECI, Yadav is leading by a margin of 1,554 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar.

As per the trends from the ECI on 11:30 am, out of 242 from the total 243 seats, the BJP is leading on 70 seats, while its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Janata Dal United is leading on 48 seats. Meanwhile, among the Mahagathbandhan members, RJD is leading on 62 seats, while Congress is leading on 20 and the Left parties, three combinedly, are ahead on 19 seats.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) is ahead on seven seats while Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) are leading on one seat.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which went solo for the 2020 Assembly polls, is leading on five seats in Bihar.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate. (ANI)

