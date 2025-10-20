Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday emphasised the unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that the alliance is "far ahead" of the Mahagathbandhan, both in coordination and campaign momentum.

In an interview with ANI, Kushwaha criticised the Mahagathbandhan, saying its constituents have fielded candidates against each other, while the NDA finalised seat-sharing earlier and is now running an organised campaign.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 61 out of Total Candidates in Fray for 1st Phase Withdraw Nomination.

"We (NDA) are all united and we are way ahead of them (Mahagathbandhan)... The parties in Mahagathbandhan are contesting elections against each other. We have already completed the seat sharing... We are moving forward at a good pace," Kushwaha said.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties including CPI, CPI (ML), CPI (M), and Vikassheel Insaan Party, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chairperson.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: CRPF Jawans Celebrate Deepavali Away From Family in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, after several rounds of talks, the RJD on Monday released its list of 143 candidates, while other Mahagathbandhan allies will contest on the remaining 100 seats.

Kushwaha also acknowledged that discussions over seat -sharing naturally involve differences, as every party aims to contest most seats. However, he expressed satisfaction with the final arrangement within the NDA.

"There are ups and downs whenever seat sharing is discussed as every party of the alliance wants to contest elections on most seats...When the final seat sharing was announced, all allies of the NDA are happy with it...We all have to compromise when seat sharing is discussed and to strengthen the NDA," the former Union Minister said.

The NDA alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Under the NDA's seat-sharing agreement, the RLM, led by Kushwaha, will contest six seats.

Following the seat-sharing announcement, Kushwaha posted a message on X, apologising to supporters disappointed by the limited number of seats allocated to his party.

"I seek forgiveness from all of you. The number of seats hasn't met your expectations. I understand that this decision will sadden thousands and millions of people, including colleagues who aspired to be candidates for our party. Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party," he wrote.

On October 15, Kushwaha had met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi, expressing confidence that any outstanding issues within the alliance would be resolved. "There are some issues in the alliance that need to be dissolved. We have come here to meet the Union Home Minister, and I am hopeful that every issue will be resolved," he had said after the meeting.

The RLM has named former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rameshwar Kumar Mahto as its candidate from the Bajpatti constituency, while Madan Chaudhary will contest from Paru. Earlier, the party had fielded Madhav Anand from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata Kushwaha -- Upendra Kushwaha's wife -- from Sasaram, and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will primarily see a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also announced candidates for all 243 seats.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, with counting of votess scheduled on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)