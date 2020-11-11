New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) in a late night press conference on Wednesday said that winners in 223 seats have been declared and counting of votes is underway in 20 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The final tally is expected to be announced soon, the EC said.

From Tuesday morning the Election Commission had held three press conferences as vote count proceeded at a slow pace. The fourth presser was held post-midnight at 1 am, during which time the final results had not yet been tallied.

"Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going. We hope these will be completed soon.

Hopefully, we have the final tally in an hour," Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said in a press conference here.

Ashish Kundra, Deputy Election Commissioner said that apart from two seats in Madhya Pradesh, all results of by-elections have been declared.

Counting of votes began from 8 am at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.The halfway mark in 243-member Bihar legislative assembly is 122. (ANI)

