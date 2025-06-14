Prayer ceremony held at Mahabodhi Temple to honour memory of Ahmedabad plane crash victims (Photo/Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee)

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) held a prayer ceremony and lamp offering at the Mahabodhi Temple on Friday to honour the memory of those who died in the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad.

The deadly accident has shaken the country and led to condolences and prayers pouring in from several states.

In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Ganga River to offer prayers for the deceased.

Locals and priests performed rituals and lit lamps as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the horrific crash.

In Tamil Nadu, members of the Rameswaram People's Protection Council paid heartfelt homage to the victims at Agni Theertham beach in Pamban.

Flowers were floated into the sea, and silence was observed to remember the passengers and crew who died in the crash.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the King George Medical University (KGMU) held a solemn condolence meeting to honour the memory of those who perished.

University officials and students came together to express grief and observe a moment of silence.

The tragic crash happened on Thursday, when Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight was bound for London's Gatwick Airport.

Airline officials confirmed that only one passenger out of 242 survived.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which 241 other passengers died. Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said. (ANI)

