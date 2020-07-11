Patna, Jul 11 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 toll climbed to 118 on Saturday as seven more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases rose to 15,039 with 709 fresh infections, the health department said.

The fatalities were reported from Bhagalpur (two) and Patna, Bhojpur, West Champaran, Darbhanga districts (one each). Saharsa district reported its first death, the health department said in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Details of the patients like age, gender and whether they had comorbidities were not immediately known.

At 13, Patna has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state so far, followed by 10 in Bhagalpur, eight in Darbhanga, seven in Samastipur, six each in Rohtas and East Champaran, and five each in Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Saran and Siwan.

Of the 709 fresh cases, Patna accounted for 133, followed by 75 in Bhagalpur, 69 in Nawada, 39 in Jamui, and 38 each in Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

Patna also tops the state's tally with 1,691 COVID-19 cases. Bhagalpur has 915 cases, Begusarai 658, Muzaffarpur 639, Madhubani 585, Siwan 563 and Munger 517.

The health department said the state has a good recovery rate of 73.08 per cent and 10,991 people have so far been discharged from isolation wards after recovery.

It said 9,108 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

