Thrissur (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar assembly elections, stating that the results clearly show the people's support for "good governance, corruption-free governance, and development," while rejecting what he called "exploitative" parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

"It is a sign that people of Bihar have sent a very clear message: they are pro-good governance, pro-corruption-free governance, and pro-development. This is the message from the people of Bihar to the political ecosystem of Bihar. For too many years, there have been parties in Bihar that have been exploiting people, making promises, and not fulfilling them. The RJD and the Congress are clearly those two parties, and the NDA and the BJP have delivered on every promise," Chandrasekhar told ANI here.

He further added that the election results demonstrate the public's trust in the "double-engine government" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state.

"Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have proved to be a double-engine government for the people of Bihar, and therefore, the people of Bihar have given them one more opportunity to serve them," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while reacting to the Bihar poll results, saying a large segment of the Congress party is fed up "with 'naamdaar's' actions".

PM Modi stated that the Congress lacks an explanation for its defeat in Bihar and blames the EVMs or the SIR process.

"They say no one can save the Congress party; this is the state it has reached... This is a matter of serious introspection for them. They can't even explain the reasons for their defeat to their own colleagues. Therefore, they have taken the easy route. Sometimes the EVM defeats them, sometimes the Election Commission defeats them, sometimes the voter list purification defeats them," he said.

The ruling NDA has gotten another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)

