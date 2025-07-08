New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Going by the progress of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) till 6 PM on July 08, it is most likely that the exercise of collection of Enumeration Forms will be completed well before the last day of collection, i.e. July 25, a press release from the Election Commission of India said.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is progressing well, with 3,70,77,077 Enumeration Forms, which is 46.95 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar, collected (at 6:00 PM) in the first 14 days since the issuance of SIR instructions on June 24.

In the first two weeks of the exercise, 7.90 crore forms were printed, and over 97 per cent of forms (7,70,44,990) were distributed to electors. Also, 18.16 per cent of the forms have been uploaded to the ECINET. A large number of prospective electors prefer to submit the Enumeration Forms along with the eligibility documents as specified in SIR order dated 24.06.25

Now, the effort is to collect the remaining half of the enumeration forms and eligibility documents with still 17 more days before July 25.

In the last 24 hours, i.e. from 6.00 PM yesterday, 82,78,617 Enumeration Forms have been collected, which amounts to 10.5 per cent collected in a single day. Maintaining the same momentum on the field and with just about 50 per cent of forms remaining to be collected, the exercise could be completed well within time.

With the addition of 20,603 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the ground, the collection effort has been further expedited. Already, 77,895 BLOs have been going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. BLOs have already completed the first of their mandated three visits to each household and the second visit is underway.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc., are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process. Besides, EROs covering all 243 ACs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs, and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms.

District Presidents of all recognised political parties have also stepped up the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and they are actively participating on the ground. As of date, 1,56,626 BLAs have been appointed, up from 1,38,680 at the beginning of the exercise. They can, even now, appoint more BLAs as per 25.2.1 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls. (ANI)

