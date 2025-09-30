Patna (Bihar) [India], September 30 (ANI): According to the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections, the total number of electors in 14 assembly constituencies in Patna is 48,15,294, which is 1,63,600 more than the draft list published on August 1, the district administration said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year before the commencement of the SIR.

"In light of the directives of the Election Commission of India, the final publication of the voter list for all 14 Assembly constituencies in Patna district was out today under the Intensive Revision Campaign, 2025, based on the eligibility date of 01.07.2025. According to this, the total number of electors is 48,15,294, which is 1,63,600 more than the total number of electors, 46,51,694, included in the draft list published on 01 August 2025," the Patna District Administration wrote on X.

The Patna District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, expressed delight at the significant increase in the number of electors and appealed to all stakeholders for active participation in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election, the post added.

Earlier, an Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

It stated that ineligible electors removed from the draft list stood at 3.66 lakh, while 21.53 lakh eligible electors were added to the draft list (Form 6), taking the total to 7.42 crore voters.

Opposition parties have opposed the manner in which the SIR of the electoral roll was conducted in Bihar.

The poll panel said that regular meetings were conducted with political parties "to explain the SIR process and keep them informed throughout".

The Election Commission congratulated the people of Bihar, election officials, political parties, and other key stakeholders on the completion of the SIR.

"Election Commission of India (ECI) congratulates people of Bihar, Election Officials, Political Parties and other key stakeholders on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar," the release said.

It said that physical and digital copies of the final electoral roll are being shared with political parties. The press release also shared a link where electors can check the final electoral roll."SIR exercise was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution and ECI's motto of 'no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the Electoral rolls," the release said.

It added that if any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the Electoral Roll, they can submit an application up to ten days before the last date for filing nominations for the election.

The poll panel said that if any person is not satisfied with the decision of the ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, file a first appeal before the District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO.

Election Commission said the large-scale exercise was made successful through the sincere efforts of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 38 districts, 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), around 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), lakhs of volunteers and the full involvement of all the 12 major political parties, including their district presidents and over 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them.

"By July 20 2025, CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs had shared booth-level lists with political parties of electors who were reported as deceased, whose enumeration forms were not received, who had permanently migrated, or who could not be traced, with the objective of identifying eligible voters. Draft Electoral Roll was also shared with all political parties. Also, list of names not included in draft roll was displayed on DEO/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO Bihar website for public viewing," the release said.

The Supreme Court is hearing pleas against the SIR and has fixed October 7 for the hearing of final arguments. The apex court had stated that it was presuming the poll panel, being a constitutional authority, was following the law during the SIR exercise and warned that the exercise would be set aside in case of any illegality.

Bihar is expected to go to the polls later this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

