Bihar [India], November 25 (ANI): An unidentified gang of thieves drilled a hole in a boundary wall and stole components of a locomotive at Garhara Railway Station in the Baurauni district, railway officials said.

The matter was reported on November 17, but came to light on Friday.

Officials said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) raided a scrap godown in the Muzaffarpur area and recovered over 13 sacks of locomotive parts which included wheels and other critical components, prompting railway authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

The raid was carried out by the RPF on the basis of information collected from three persons who were caught by Bihar police earlier, and 13 sacks of locomotive parts were seized from a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur.

The godown owner, identified as Manohar Shah, is however absconding, officials said.

RPF officials said that the accused were engaged in stealing locomotive parts for a long time. They stole parts mostly made of copper.

"The accused had drilled a hole on the boundary wall of the station's yard section and stole parts of an old locomotive parked there," Prem Shankar Dubey, an inspector with RPF told ANI.

Birendra Kumar, a railway spokesman with the East Central Railways, told ANI, that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Railways Act against seven accused. Three of them have been arrested, and the search for others is on.

"Most of the stolen parts have also been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is on," he said. (ANI)

