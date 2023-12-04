Patna, Dec 4 (PTI) Two groups of students from separate hostels of Patna University clashed on the campus on Monday, causing panic in the area.

No one was injured in the violence, the cause of which was not yet clear, officials said.

The police recovered a live bomb and a spent cartridge from there and detained four people.

"Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control," an official of the local police station said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, called a meeting with the vice chancellor and senior police officials and asked them to take steps to check such incidents.

Arlekar also asked police officials to identify the accused including outsiders, if any, and take strict action against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said, “Investigation is on. The accused fled as soon as police teams reached there. The police will soon nab all those involved in the incident. Adequate security personnel have been deployed on the campus."

The police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

