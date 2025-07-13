Patna, Jul 12 (PTI) Panic gripped Kankarbagh area of Patna when some unidentified persons fired several rounds in the air in a park on Saturday evening, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place around 7 pm.

Also Read | Sonali Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, To Be First Woman To Head RPF.

"A police vehicle, which was on patrol duty, heard gunfire sounds in the park… when security personnel went inside the park, some youths, who were on the spot, fled.

"Police seized from the spot a country-made pistol loaded with cartridges. Some motorcycles were also seized. It is still unclear how many rounds were fired in the air as police did not recover spent cartridges from the spot," Sadar-1 Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhinav told reporters.

Also Read | Delhi Audi Accident: Luxury Car Runs Over 5 People Sleeping on Footpath in Vasant Vihar, Driver Held.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter, he said.

"The miscreants will be nabbed soon," he added.

Local residents said that the incident triggered panic in the area.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)