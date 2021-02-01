Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after falling from a flyover in Kolkata on Monday as his motorcycle was hit by a car, police said.

The man, identified as Arijit Maitra, stopped his two-wheeler on the Maa Flyover in the heart of the city around 2 pm and was talking on the phone when a car hit him from behind, they said.

Maitra, a resident of Salt Lake Sector II, fell from the flyover's Park Circus-bound flank in the Tiljala area, police said.

He was rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he died around 3.30 pm while undergoing treatment, they said.

A woman, 24, who was with him on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Police said Maitra was wearing the helmet and it was found lying beside him under the flyover.

The vehicle that hit him was identified from the CCTV footage and the driver has been arrested, they said.

The four-wheeler has also been seized.

