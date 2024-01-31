Sultanpur (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle was crushed to death by a truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Road here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Gosaiganj area of Sultanpur, they said.

Also Read | US Military Aircraft Crashes in South Korea, Pilot Rescued Unhurt: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 31, 2024.

The motorcyclist, Ram Pratap Pathak, died on the spot, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)