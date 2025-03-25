Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bilaspur police has arrested the second shooter involved in the firing incident on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified Ajay Kumar, is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday. The court has sent him to judicial custody till April 7.

Also Read | Vada Pav, Crennis and Philantrophic Collaboration: Gates Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Partner for India’s Future.

This arrest marks a significant step in the investigation of the March 14 attack, when armed assailants opened fire on Bamber Thakur at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur, leaving the former MLA and his PSO injured.

With Ajay Kumar's arrest, the number of individuals in custody has risen to five. Earlier, the police had arrested Manjeet Nadda, Rohit Rana, Ritesh Sharma, and shooter Sagar. All are currently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, three more individuals have been summoned for questioning, and arrests are expected soon, police said.

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Man Kidnaps Yoga Teacher for Having Affair With His Wife, Thrashes Victim and Buries Him Alive; Husband and Aide Arrested (Watch Video).

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the development and reiterated that the investigation is progressing swiftly. Police teams remain on high alert, and efforts are being made to trace the remaining links in the conspiracy.

Assailants shot at former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on the day of Holi, Thakur was admitted at the at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla.

Earlier in the day, Bumber Thakur made shocking allegations against BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, claiming that he protected the drug mafia and orchestrated the assassination attempt against him.

Upon his release from GMC Hospital, Thakur went straight to the Assembly premises and alleged that the attackers, who had been stationed in Bilaspur for over a month, were closely associated with Jamwal and had confessed to their crime.

Thakur said, "They want to kill me; the shooters who have been caught have confessed to their crime. Those who orchestrated this conspiracy against me are all closely associated with Trilok Jamwal. These people are drug traffickers. One of them has 43 cases against him, and another has 36 cases related solely to chitta (heroin) smuggling. These people fund Trilok Jamwal, and he enables their illicit trade."

Thakur further alleged that the attackers had been stationed in Bilaspur for over a month in a planned conspiracy against him.

"Two years ago, just before elections, my son was attacked from the same house where these conspirators were staying. Now, they tried to kill me. The police were informed within five minutes of the attack, but instead of sealing the area, they allowed the shooters to escape. If the Bilaspur borders had been sealed immediately, this incident could have been prevented," he claimed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)