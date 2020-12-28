Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday proposed to create a new autonomous council for the Bodo-Kachari community living outside the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Minister for Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Chandan Brahma tabled The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2020, in the Assam Assembly.

He said the proposed council will cover the Bodo- Kachari community living in the villages outside the sixth schedule areas, which is the BTR governed by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

It may include areas under existing tribal autonomous councils with prior consultation with existing tribal autonomous councils, Brahma said.

Three amendment bills -- The Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Kamatapur Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were also introduced

These bills were tabled to allow the government to constitute an interim general council by nominating members till the full-fledged general council is formed in the three bodies, Brahma said.

The Assam Assembly had passed three bills on September 3 this year to create separate autonomous councils for Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities in the state.

