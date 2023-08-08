New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the bill on Delhi services to replace ordinance does not violate the judgement of Supreme Court and rejected allegations that the bill is unconstiutional.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress over Emergency imposed in 1975 and said it has no right to speak on democracy.

“The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order...The aim is to make sure corruption-free administration in Delhi,” Amit Shah said.

Attacking Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Shah said that there were BJP and Congress governments in Delhi earlier and there was no dispute over sharing of power.

“Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems....In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right....,” he said.

Referring to I.N.D.I.A alliance, the Home Minister targeted Congress over joining hands with AAP and said the Congress was opposing the bill which was in consonance with the law it had enacted.

“If you have conscience,. You will support the bill but you want to save the alliance,” Amit Shah said.

"...We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency...Congress has no right to speak on democracy," he added.

The Home Minister said AAP was born to oppose the Congress and it will continue to do so. He also targeted parties in I.N.D.I.A alliance over their competing electoral interests and said Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May this year, days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi. (ANI)

