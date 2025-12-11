Panaji (Goa) [India], December 11 (ANI): In connection with the tragic Goa nightclub fire, the sixth accused, Ajay Gupta, was produced in the Goa court by the police on Thursday.

Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was arrested from Delhi by the Goa Police and, following a 36-hour transit remand by Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday, was brought to Goa to face legal proceedings in the ongoing investigation.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members.

Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India shortly, sources said on Thursday.

India and Thailand have an Extradition Treaty in place since 2013. The Treaty provides a firm legal framework for seeking extradition of fugitive offenders, including those wanted for fiscal offences. An agreement on transfer of Sentenced Persons between the two countries is also in place since 2012.

According to the Goa Police, the brothers were booked on December 7 for fleeing the country while authorities were battling the fire and rescuing trapped guests. Following a Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the absconding accused, Thai authorities apprehended the accused in Thailand.

The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Earlier, the Delhi Police informed the Rohini Court that the accused brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, had left the country soon after the Goa club fire tragedy and that a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had already been issued against them by a Goa court.

Opposing their plea for protection, the State submitted that the brothers were deliberately evading investigation and should not be granted any interim relief.

The accused, however, told the court through their counsel that they were apprehended upon landing in India. They argued that they had travelled to Thailand for work-related reasons and now wished to return but feared custodial action. Their lawyers emphasised that the applicants only sought brief transit protection to approach the competent court in Goa.

The Rohini Court took up the transit anticipatory bail applications on Wednesday and questioned their maintainability, noting that the applicants were not presently within the territorial jurisdiction.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report will be ready within eight days, even as the state begins disbursing compensation to victims' families and intensifies safety audits and enforcement at entertainment venues.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. (ANI)

