Ramgarh, Aug 7 (PTI) A statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda was vandalised in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, leading to protests demanding action against the culprits, officials said on Friday.

The statue was situated along the National Highway-33 near Painki village in Kuju police outpost area.

As the statue was found vandalised, locals protested and blocked the highway that connects Ranchi to Patna for hours, they said.

Ramgarh's Sub-Divisional Officer Kirthi Shree said an investigation has been started and those behind the incident will be arrested soon.

The building construction division has been asked to repair the statue, he said.

