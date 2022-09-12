New Delhi, Sept 12 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come out with a handbook in a bid to create awareness about electrical safety and provide technical guidance for wiring installations in buildings.

It has also simplified a technical document on National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC 2016) in which all provisions relating to planning, design, construction and operation and maintenance of buildings are covered.

That apart, the BIS has come out with three pamphlets for creating awareness among general public about their rights and duties while constructing their own home or buying one from a builder are also developed.

The handbook and pamphlets were released by food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal during the fourth Governing Council Meeting of BIS recently, an official statement said.

The handbook on 'Safety in Electrical Installations' -- jointly developed by BIS and International Cooper Association (ICA) India -- will help electrical engineers and technicians to understand the basic need and procedure for safe and reliable electrical low-voltage installations.

In order to promote the use of NBC 2016, the simplified guide for using the Code has been brought out by BIS for all stakeholders like academicians, students, building authorities, builders, and most importantly building professionals like architects, engineers, plumbers, etc.

For an easy understanding of the technical information provided in the voluminous Code of more than 2,200 pages, the key contents and concept of each of the thirteen parts of NBC 2016 have been laid down in the booklet using infographics and simplified language.

The three pamphlets will also guide on the ways to take better services from not only municipal bodies and statutory authorities but also from all building professionals (engineer, architect, etc.) whom they should engage for a safe and sustainable home.

These pamphlets have been published in both Hindi and English. With the help of flowchart and checklists, these pamphlets explain the process of obtaining the permits from the authority for development or building construction, and also guides homeowners and home buyers about the various aspects they must ensure while buying or building a home.

Special attention has been taken to ensure that the contents of these manuals are lucid in nature so that the common public can easily comprehend the technical content and utility of standards formulated by BIS.

