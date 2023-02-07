Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) The Board for IT Education Standards (BITES) will be organising its fifth convention on the topic "Industry 4.0: Opportunities and Challenges" in Mysuru on February 10 and 11.

Dr Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development will inaugurate the event which will be held at Infosys Learning Campus.

The objective is to enhance the quality of IT Education in the state and help build quality manpower for the IT Industry, a statement issued by the minister's office said

The convention which would be conducted in association with Educational Institutions and IT Industries in Karnataka is set to witness the participation of more than 125 senior academicians from across the state.

"This event would help establish Karnataka as the acknowledged leader in Information Technology by fostering high-quality industry-relevant IT Education," the minister said in the statement.

On the occasion, the Minister will be launching "BITES Unnati," a unique programme that has set certain ambitious targets to achieve over the next three years, the statement added.

More than 100 engineering colleges across Karnataka which include the 16 government engineering colleges are expected to benefit from "BITES Unnati."

The targets of "BITES Unnati" over next three years include 10,000 students from rural Karnataka to undergo industry aligned training programmes, 1,000 companies to be evaluating and selecting these students on an AI driven platform, 1,000 girl students to be supported financially through corporate scholarships, 1000 faculty to be trained and certified on NexGen Technologies, and 10,000 students to attend BITES Expert Series sessions by industry practitioners.

Organisations like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Persistent, Naukri, MaFoi and many more are actively partnering with BITES on these initiatives.

Prof Sadagopan, chairman, BITES was quoted as saying that the IT Industry is unique because it reinvents itself every 18 months in terms of technologies, business opportunities and associated skill requirements.

