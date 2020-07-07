New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital jumped by Rs 102 to Rs 49,228 per 10 gram on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,126 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Also Read | Patna Medical Colleges Issues Order to Deploy 6 Doctors, 3 Nurses, 1 Ventilator at Official Residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 249 to Rs 50,573 per kg from Rs 50,822 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 102 amid rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Also Read | What is Kerala's Gold Smuggling Case And Why is CM Pinarayi Vijayan Under Attack?.

The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,781 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 18.08 per ounce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)