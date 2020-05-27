India News | BIZ-GOLD-PRICE    Spot Gold Markets Remain Shut Due to Countrywide Lockdown: HDFC Securities

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Spot gold markets remained shut for trading on Wednesday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,708 per ounce and silver at USD 17.04 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded in narrow range despite mounting tensions between US and China. The rally in equity indices pressured gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

