Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Three postgraduate students from the state-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (BJMC) in Pune, Maharashtra, were suspended and evicted from hostel following ragging allegations. The college dean, Eknath Pawar, confirmed on Wednesday that the accused were punished for allegedly ragging junior doctors on campus.

The action was taken after the administration received a student complaint on Monday. In response, a probe committee was immediately formed to investigate the matter. Following its first meeting, the committee decided to suspend the three accused. An internal inquiry is still ongoing, with one victim formally lodging the complaint.

Pawar stressed the institution's strict anti-ragging principles and said, "No one should engage in such activities, as we are all colleagues. As human beings, we must respect one another. However, if anyone is found guilty of ragging, the institution will take strict action, and no leniency will be shown," he stated.

Further developments in the case will follow as the internal probe committee continues its investigation. (ANI)

