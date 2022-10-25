Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) The ruling BJD and opposition BJP Tuesday lodged complaints and accused each other of violating the model code of conduct in Dhamnagar assembly seat where by-poll is scheduled to take place on November 3.

A BJP delegation led by the party's state president Samir Mohanty was the first to rush to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) here and lodge a formal complaint against the ruling party.

The BJD leaders followed and lodged a similar complaint against the saffron party.

“The BJD leaders are distributing money to voters under the guise of meeting of SHGs (self help groups) as part of the party's strategy to woo the voters. We have drawn attention of the CEO again in this regard,” Mohanty told reporters.

Accusing the BJD of "blatantly violating" the model code of conduct, the BJP state president claimed that during a recent party meet a fellow party worker identified as Jayant Kumar Bhoi had said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give Rs one crore each to every panchayat that votes for his party.

The BJD party worker had said this in the presence of state minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, BJD parliamentarian Sulata Deo and the zila parishad vice president Tunibala Biswal, Mohanty claimed.

“The CEO of Odisha must take action in this regard. We were waiting that the CEO to initiate suo-motu action against the BJD workers for breaching the poll code. But the CEO maintained silence on the issue,” he said.

Finding no other way for redressal of the violation, the BJP approached the CEO and submitted a complaint letter. “If the CEO fails to do justice within 48 hours, we will bring the matter to the notice of the Election Commission of India," Mohanty said.

The saffron party hoped that BJD will refrain from illegal practices and help in holding a free and fair election at Dhamnagar, he added.

The ruling BJD on the other hand also rushed to the CEO's office. They met the CEO S K Lohani and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJP leaders campaigning in the constituency are resorting to "unfair methods to influence voters".

It alleged that BJP leaders are clandestinely meeting voters and trying to influence them with cash and other means. The BJD memorandum said that BJP had also used the same strategy during the previous panchayat, urban and by-polls.

“We therefore request you to ensure a free and fair election and look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters,” the BJD memorandum said.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 security personnel, including four companies of the Central Armed Police Force and 20 paltoons of Odisha State Armed Police and Auxillary Police Force, 46 mobile patrolling parties, three flying sqauds along with district police officers will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the by-poll on November 3, officials said.

Each company comprise 100 CAPF personnel and each platoon of Odisha police has 30 personnel.

Required security arrangements have been made in the strong room with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of EVMs, the officials added.

The state Director General of Police S K Bansal held a high-level review meeting of police officers during the day.

The police have seized 1035 litres of liquor, registered 83 excise cases and executed 164 pending warrants so far during the by-election process, a police official said

