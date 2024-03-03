India News | BJD, BJP Blame Each Other for Spreading Alliance ''rumours'' in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (PTI) The political landscape in Odisha is intensifying as both the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP have accused each other of spreading rumours regarding a potential alliance between the two parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While BJP's state president Manmohan Samal clarified that there were no talks or possibilities of a tie-up with the BJD, the party's election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar accused the regional party of spreading such rumours.

BJD's national spokesperson Sasmit Patra rebutted the accusation, claiming that it was the BJP who initiated the alliance rumour.

He asserted that the BJD is strong on its own and doesn't require an alliance with any other party.

"BJP is spreading the alliance rumours. In fact, there is no such need for the BJD to go for alliance with any party as the regional party was very strong with blessings of the people," Patra told reporters on Saturday.

"We are unable to understand as to why they (BJP leaders) are spreading such rumours," he said.

Patra said the BJD aims to secure a significant number of seats in both the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, projecting confidence in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's potential sixth term.

He said the BJD was optimistic to win 120 of the 147 assembly seats and 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

"Patnaik will become the chief minister of Odisha for record sixth time," Patra said.

Regarding the departure of some BJD leaders ahead of the elections, Patra alleged that the BJP is welcoming individuals either expelled from the regional party or unlikely to receive tickets.

On the other hand, Tomar denied any discussion of an alliance with the BJD at the national level. He claimed that it was the BJD that floated the idea of an alliance.

"I do not know what discussion was held in the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting because I am not a member of the panel. As far as Odisha is concerned, no discussion was held about the assembly polls," Tomar said.

Samal also exuded confidence that the saffron party will win all 21 Lok Sabha seats and will also form the government in Odisha.

