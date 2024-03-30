Ganjam (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Ranjita Sahu thanked Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik for offering her the opportunity to contest from the Aska Lok Sabha constituency.

"I want to thank our chief minister and our party president, Naveen Patnaik, sir for giving me a platform and an opportunity to serve the people of Aska Lok Sabha constituency," said Ranjita Sahu.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Godown in Rajasthan's Kota: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 30, 2024.

The BJD candidate also thanked all the senior party leaders and expressed gratitude to her father.

"I also want to thank 5 T chairman VK Pandyan sir, who has constantly supported me and considered my candidature for the Aska Lok Sabha constituency. I also want to thank all the senior party leaders and my father, who has groomed me so well," she said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel, 23 Pakistani Crew Members from Somali Pirates in Arabian Sea Operation.

When asked what advice Chief Minister Patnaik provided her, Ranjita Sahu said, "Chief Minister Sahu advised me to work for society, to work for the betterment of Aska Lok Sabha people and to take the schemes of the BJD to every nook and cranny of the Aska constituency."

She further said that it is a matter of great pride that the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, will be contesting from the Hinjli Lok Sabha constituency that comes under Aska Lok Sabha.

"It is a matter of pride not only for me but also for the people of the Aska constituency. Chief Minister Patnaik is going to sweep victory by a huge margin. I have the the support of the BJD and I am really grateful for that," added the BJD candidate.

Naveen Patnaik will re-contest from the Hinjili Assembly constituency for a sixth term.

Back in 2000, Patnaik became the chief minister of Odisha for the first time.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress.

The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases.

The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)