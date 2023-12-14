Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will hold its state executive body on Friday, a party leader said.

Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik will preside over the State Executive Body meeting here at the party's state headquarters 'Sankha Bhawan'.

Also Read | Supreme Court Suspends BSP Leader Afzal Ansari's Conviction in Gangsters Act Case but Bars Him From Voting in Parliament.

Around 80 leaders including MPs, MLAs, ministers, party functionaries and newly joined 5T (transformational initiative) and Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian will attend the meeting.

The crucial meeting will be held before the BJD's 27th Foundation Day on December 26.

Also Read | Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha: Trinamool Congress Condemns Suspension of TMC Leader, Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation.

"The office-bearers of BJD student, youth and women wings will also participate in the state executive body meeting," said party's senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra at a press conference here. However, Mishra did not reveal the agenda of the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)