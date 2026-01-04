New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged large-scale corruption in the distribution of flood relief compensation in West Bengal, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of being involved in a scam amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore in Malda district.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's central office in New Delhi on Saturday, BJP National Spokesperson KK Sharma said serious irregularities have been detected in the disbursement of compensation meant for flood-affected people. He stated that the issue came to light after multiple applications were filed before the Calcutta High Court, following which the court directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report.

Sharma said that facts emerging from the CAG report, parts of which have been published in newspapers, point towards large-scale misappropriation of public funds. "Based on the facts that have come to light, it is clear that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is completely immersed in corruption," he alleged.

According to the BJP spokesperson, the manner in which compensation meant for flood victims was distributed amounted to "loot and inhuman plunder," as the relief funds were intended to support people who had already suffered severe losses due to floods. Sharma claimed that irregularities amounting to approximately Rs 100 crore have been revealed through the findings of the CAG report.

Terming the alleged scam shameful and painful, Sharma said flood victims who lost their homes, belongings and means of livelihood were subjected to corruption even in the assistance meant for their rehabilitation. He further said that four major categories of irregularities have come to light during the investigation.

The first category relates to the Harishchandrapur-II area of Malda district, where compensation was reportedly disbursed to around 6,985 people for damage to houses. Sharma alleged that for the same house and the same bank account, compensation was released multiple times, ranging from two to as many as 42 times. He cited an instance in which one individual allegedly received compensation 42 times for the same damaged house, highlighting what he termed as serious corruption.

The second category involves the alleged disbursement of nearly Rs 7.5 crore as compensation for damage to 1,609 pucca houses. Sharma claimed that the District Magistrate's report for the same district clearly stated that no pucca houses had been damaged during the floods. Despite this, compensation was allegedly paid to 1,609 beneficiaries.

In the third category, Sharma alleged that around 108 individuals, including public representatives, government employees and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, were given compensation meant for Below Poverty Line (BPL) flood victims, even though they were drawing regular salaries or holding public office.

The fourth category of irregularity, he alleged, involved the disbursement of approximately Rs 7 crore as compensation to individuals who had not even applied for flood relief assistance.

"These facts clearly show the scale of scams and the insensitivity with which the Mamata Banerjee government has handled money meant for the poor and flood-affected people," Sharma said.

He added that the matter is currently under consideration in the Calcutta High Court and expressed confidence that justice would be delivered. Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Sharma said that along with the judiciary, the verdict of the people would be the greatest form of justice.

"The people of West Bengal will give a fitting reply to this loot, plunder and corruption through their votes and defeat the Mamata government in the forthcoming Assembly elections," he said. (ANI)

