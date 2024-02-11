Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Sunday announced 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra 'that will cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra will commence on February 20 and culminate on March 1, the BJP said.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that through the Yatra, the party will reach one crore people.

"Vijay Sankalp Yatra will pass through all 17 parliament constituencies in the state. 33 districts and more than one crore people will be outreached," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

He said that the BJP will bag seats in double digits in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"We'll seek their support for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In Telangana, the BJP is contesting to win the election, including the Hyderabad seat of Asaduddin Owaisi. Our seats tally in Telangana will be in double digits," Reddy said.

The BJP leaders said that the yatra is part of the state BJP's efforts to galvanise electoral support to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

The yatras in the five regions are designed in such a manner that the routes of all five segments end up in Hyderabad, the capital of the state.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in the Jagtial district on Saturday.

Before commencing his yatra, the BJP leader visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple to offer prayers this morning.

The Yatra is set to pass through as many villages, mandals, and municipalities as possible in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

The first leg of the Yatra will be conducted in Vemulawada and Sircilla assembly constituencies.

The closing meeting of the first phase will be held in Rajanna Sircilla district. The first phase will cover a total of 119 km. (ANI)

