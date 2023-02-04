New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and K Annamalai as the incharge and co-incharge for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

In an official party order dated February 4, the party General Secretary announced that the appointments made by the National President comes into immediate effect.

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan is the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship while K Annamalai is the Tamil Nadu BJP president.

For the Karnataka elections, which is likely to be held before May, the BJP has put its focus on outreach and public rallies to strengthen its base in the southern state.

Two weeks ago, an important source of BJP stated, "On the one hand, work is being done to reorganize and restructure the booth committee, so that the booth committee becomes more strong, on the other hand 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan', 'Janaspandana Rally', 'Jana Sangathan Yatra' are going on to ensure BJP's victory in Karnataka and the party leaders are continuously interacting with people through these rallies."

The source further said that the "Booth Vijay Rally" was organised from January 2 to January 12 and with this

BJP flags have been hoisted in at least 25 houses under each booth area. So after the success of the first phase, the same second phase of Booth Vijay Abhiyan will start from 20 January.

Apart from the Vijay booth campaign, Jan Spandan Yatra is going on across the state by the Chief Minister. Along with this, Jan Sangathan Yatra is being done under the leadership of the state president, in which the state in-charge is also participating.

"Different rallies are also being organised of which rallies of OBC, ST and farmers have been held. Rallies are being held keeping different communities in mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders have also visited the state. BL Santosh is also visiting continuously. Soon BJP will also hold programs for Banjara community," the sources said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka and did a road show in Hubli. (ANI)

