Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, extends its heartfelt congratulations and sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his visionary leadership that has propelled Assam to emerge as India's fastest-growing state economy over the past five years, as per the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices, a party release said.

This remarkable achievement places Assam at the forefront of India's economic growth story and highlights the Northeast's rising contribution to national development, the release from Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Assam Pradesh, said. said.

As per the release, this sustained growth has been driven by robust performance in agriculture, oil and gas, along with transformational infrastructure investments across Assam and the wider Northeast. The data also reflects the success of policies focused on inclusive development, ease of doing business, connectivity, and grassroots empowerment under the BJP-led government.

On this occasion, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia stated that this milestone is a testament to Himanta Biswa Sarma's decisive governance, development-oriented vision, and unwavering commitment to the people of Assam. He noted that Assam's progress is now being recognised at the national level as a model of balanced and broad-based growth.

BJP Assam Pradesh reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Chief Minister in his mission to build a Viksit Assam, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, ensuring prosperity, opportunities, and dignity for every citizen of the state, a release stated. (ANI)

