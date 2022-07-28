Mangaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) The BJP leadership in Karnataka is trying to grapple with the backlash against its state top brass after the brutal killing of youth leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Rainfall With Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Central, West, East, and South India During the Next 2-3 Days’, Says IMD.

In the aftermath of the murder in the party stronghold of Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government.

Also Read | Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Introduced in India for Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 & More.

Meanwhile, no untoward incident was reported from Sullia or other places in the district so far on Thursday, police said.

Anger and grief were writ large on the faces of youth workers who gathered for the funeral procession of the slain leader on Wednesday.

A section of youth workers of the party in Chikkamagaluru announced on Wednesday that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel sought to pacify the party workers, saying their anger and disappointment was understandable.

The conspiracy behind Nettar's murder at Bellare will be revealed and justice will be ensured, Kateel said, adding he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision.

Party workers and Hindu activists had vented their anger against Kateel, ministers V Sunil Kumar, S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor during their visit to the house of the deceased leader. Kateel's car was blocked for about half an hour before he could move with police security.

Kateel said the party is answerable to the workers and the government will take swift action to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind the murder.

He said the reported links of the murder to Kerala will also be investigated. The assailants who had attacked Nettar had come on Tuesday night on a motorbike with a Kerala registration number.

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar also assuaged the feelings of party workers, saying seven people have already been taken into custody and the conspiracy behind the murder will be revealed soon.

The government is aware of the anguish of party workers and will take swift action to arrest the culprits, he said.

The incident has also threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)