Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday backed the tribals protesting for over three months against the alleged "forcible land acquisition" for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government's Deucha Panchami coal project in Birbhum district.

On Wednesday, a BJP delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met with these protesting tribals and backed their cause.

"There are over 10,000 houses here with most of the inhabitants being tribals. Mamata government has sent eviction notices, and we are against eviction," Adhikari told ANI.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, present at Deucha Panchami, alleged that the Trinamool Congress is trying to forcibly take lands away from the tribals, who are original inhabitants.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee for double standards over forced land acquisition, Paul said, "Mamata had done Andolan during Singur and Nandigram against forced land acquisition. Today, she is retracting her statement."

"She has stopped the pensions of these villagers," the MLA further added.

Speaking to ANI, a tribal Sukal Nardi said that the inhabitants of Deucha Panchami have been protesting against the "atrocities of the state government" for three months now.

"We will not leave our lands. We will continue with the dharna. The state government is not fulfilling our demands for land, jobs, and houses. We cannot accept its proposal of sending us out and giving a house," he said.

The Centre allotted the Deocha Pachami Harinsingha Dewanganj coal block, India's largest and the world's second-largest coal block, to West Bengal in 2018. (ANI)

