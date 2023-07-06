Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a legislative party's meeting on Friday in Mumbai, ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

In the meeting, all MLAs and MLCs are likely to have discussions on the party's strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of the Assembly and other current issues.

Also Read | June 2023 Was the Hottest on Record, EU Climate Body Finds.

Moreover, The central government has called an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 20.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier.

Also Read | Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court To Pronounce Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Conviction on June 7.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)