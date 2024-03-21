India News | BJP Can Freeze Our Bank Accounts but It Cannot Throttle Our Spirit: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party can freeze the bank accounts of the Congress but it cannot "throttle our spirit."

DK Shivakumar said that the action taken by Income Tax authorities is a ploy used by the BJP-led Centre as it fears defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The ploys that are being used by BJP Govt to stifle free and fair elections are not only undemocratic; they also show how desperate it is to win since it is staring at a horrifying defeat. The latest is freezing Congress Party's bank accounts in the guise of income tax issues. BJP can clearly see how people are associating with the Congress Party's call for 'Nyay' and shunning its injustices, and that's what is scaring BJP the most," DK Shivakumar posted on X.

DK Shivakumar also said BJP is forgetting that "true power lies with peoples' votes".

"After using agencies like CBI and ED for its own political agendas, now the BJP Govt is further tightening the noose around democracy by freezing Congress's bank accounts. We must all come together and raise our voices against this blatant show of power to save democracy. Also, BJP is sadly mistaken- It can freeze our accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit!" he added.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Election Commission of India to direct the Inco

