New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday alleged the BJP can stoop to any level to make Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bow down but the people of country are with him.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Kejriwal's residence here Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: After High Court Jolt to Arvind Kejriwal, ED Team Reaches Delhi CM's Residence To Serve Him Summon (Watch Videos).

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi have reached Kejriwal's residence where security has been beefed up.

In a series of posts on X, the party said, "ED reached the house of Delhi's son @ArvindKejriwal! BJP should know that it is trying to move the mountain in whose support the entire country stands today. The people of Delhi are watching everything. No one will sit silent today."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 67-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter-in-Law, Ends His Life by Hanging in Kochi.

Using the hashtag #IstandWithKejriwal, it said, "The BJP can stoop down to any level to make Arvind Kejriwal bow down. The people of the country including entire Delhi are standing with their hero Arvind Kejriwal today. This dictatorship of yours will not last. And a Kejriwal will emerge from every house."

AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann posted, "The political team of BJP (ED) cannot confine Kejriwal's ideology because the AAP alone can stop BJP. Ideology can never be suppressed,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)