Itanagar, Jul 17 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP on Thursday celebrated Chief Minister Pema Khandu's completion of nine continuous years in office.

The tenure of Khandu, who became the chief minister on July 17, 2016, is a "golden period" of growth and stability, the party said.

Also Read | 'Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds to Darbhanga Viral Video Where Woman at Voter Centre Was Accused of BJP Affiliation.

On the occasion, the BJP held a programme at its headquarters here, in which legislators and senior functionaries of the party were present.

Addressing the gathering, the party's chief spokesperson Mutchu Mithi lauded the leadership of Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, calling their tenure a ‘golden period' in the state's history.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Murdered by Live-In Partner for Refusing Sex Trade.

“Their combined efforts have brought unprecedented growth and progress to Arunachal Pradesh. Under their leadership and the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has transformed into a land of peace and development,” Mithi, also an MLA, said.

He highlighted "key achievements" of the government, which included the approval of the ambitious Arunachal Frontier Highway and a four-fold rise in the state's budget, from Rs 9,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 39,000 crore in 2024.

“This reflects the state's economic upliftment and infrastructural progress,” Mithi said, adding that the party cadres' continued support has been instrumental in this journey.

Chairman of IT & e-Governance Nyamar Karbak, gave a heartfelt tribute to Khandu's political journey, recalling his unopposed election from Mukto constituency in 2011 following the demise of his father.

“He is not only a visionary leader but also a devoted son and a grounded human being. We are proud to work under his leadership,” Karbak said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)