India News | BJP Chief J P Nadda Appoints 2 Central Leaders to Oversee Restructuring of Party's Delhi Unit

New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday appointed two central leaders to oversee organisational restructuring of the party's Delhi unit.

Adesh Gupta, who was recently appointed as president of the Delhi BJP had hinted that the organisation will witness an overhaul with induction of hardworking party workers.

Also Read | 30 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Goa, Total Tally in the State Reaches 330: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

Nadda appointed BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha national president Vijaya Rahatkar for formation of the new team of state office bearers in Delhi, said a Delhi BJP statement.

A former Delhi BJP president said the move is likely to curb favouritism in appointment of new office bearers of Delhi unit as there has been allegations that a few leaders have dominated organisational matters so far.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff: Situation in Border Areas 'Stable' and 'Under Control', Says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Delhi BJP insiders claimed that it was for the first time that the national leaders has appointed central leaders to supervise state unit's restructuring.

A national level BJP leader said the new team of Delhi BJP's office bearers will be formed by June end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)