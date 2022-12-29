Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with paper leak mafias and said that it was the state government's efforts behind the arrests made in connection to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case.

"BJP is in cahoots with the paper-leak mafias. It was the Rajasthan government who arrested those who leaked the RPSC teachers' recruitment exam paper," the minister said while speaking to the media on the occasion of the 138th Foundation day of Congress.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: To Counter PM Narendra Modi's Popularity Congress May Ally With Left, Mamata Banerjee Also Trying Her Luck.

Rajasthan Police have arrested 55 people including a government school headmaster in connection to the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination.

The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

According to the police, the 'mastermind' of the case has been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, a government school headmaster posted at a government school in Jalore district.

The Gehlot government was cornered by the opposition parties on the paper leak issue for the last few days as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge after the leak of paper and rescheduled it for January 29.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also took a swipe at the state government saying, the state is not fulfilling its responsibilities.

"In the last four years, 16 times exam papers have been leaked. Our demand for a CBI inquiry was ignored. Permission is not being given to CBI as the government knows that big names will be revealed. It's unfortunate that the Rajasthan government is not fulfilling its responsibilities," he said on Monday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)