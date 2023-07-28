Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka government’s decision to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 3 per litre seems to have kicked off a political storm in the state with the opposition BJP attacking the Siddaramaiah government, and alleging that the hike would impact household budgets.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy condemned the decision and said that the hike in milk price would affect consumers.

“First the government put Rs 170 per month for the purchase of rice by the state government. Now the price of milk has increased by Rs 3 per litre. In Karnataka, a family consumes approximately two litres of milk per day. That means a higher rate of Rs 180 per month will be given from August 1. In this too, the state government is making a profit of Rs 10," he said.

"We condemn the government that gives with one hand and takes back with the other," he added.

Nandini a product of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is currently retailed at Rs 39 a litre of toned milk and will now cost Rs 42 from the 1st of August.

The state government has however tried to defend the hike, saying that the cost of milk in Karnataka was still lowest in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Compared to other states, the price of milk is lower in Karnataka. This will benefit the farmers of the state."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that "We want to help farmers," after the Karnataka government announced a hike in the price of the state's milk brand, Nandini, by three rupees.

"We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3," he said.

In Bengaluru, there seems to be a mixed opinion among people. While some say the middle-class budgets will be impacted, others are of this view that the hike is fine if it meant for farmers' benefit.

The decision to increase Milk Prices was taken on Thursday in the cabinet meeting, in view of the demands of the milk producers. (ANI)

