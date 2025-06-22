Gwalior, Jun 22 (PTI) The 27-year-old son of a BJP councillor and his friend have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a road accident that claimed two lives in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday.

Gora Devi (55) and her 35-year-old daughter Gauri Kushwaha died at the spot after they were hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Motijheel within the jurisdiction of the Bahodapur police station on Saturday night.

Following the accident, the driver sped away, said the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said they checked the CCTV footage collected from the surrounding areas to identify those behind the hit-and-run case.

“Harsh Rai was driving the SUV that hit the victims. When police reached their place to arrest him, he attempted to mislead the team by claiming that a friend had taken the vehicle,” Sharma said.

Harsh is the son of BJP councillor Rekha Rai, who represents Ward No. 4. His father Chandan Rai is a former councillor.

The accused also tried to hide the SUV, but police traced it, said Sharma.

Harsh and his friend were subsequently arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (1) for causing deaths due to negligence and 238, which concerns the disappearance of evidence, the police official added.

