Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) A women's team of West Bengal BJP is all set to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Friday, which has been marred with protests over allegations of atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders.

A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC) is also likely to visit the area this afternoon.

The BJP team will be led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the state unit.

"We want to meet the women of Sandeshkhali and listen to their complaints", Paul said.

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) on Wednesday had issued a notice to the state government and police chief regarding ongoing violence and human rights violations in the area.

Amidst fresh protests in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, where angry locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar vowed decisive action against the offenders, while the visiting National Commission for Scheduled Tribes team compiled multiple complaints of forced land seizures and torture from the region.

The NCST team, led by acting Vice-Chairperson Ananta Nayak, engaged with locals and documented over 23 complaints of forced land grabbing and torture. Nayak affirmed that these grievances would be included in their report to the President.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

