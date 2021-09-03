Ranchi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, created an uproar on Friday, the first day of the Monsoon session, demanding to know under what circumstances its legislature party leader Babulal Marandi has not yet been accorded the status of Leader of the Opposition.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

The BJP has 25 members in the House and the last elections for the Assembly took place in November-December, 2019.

Also Read | Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

Raising the issue as soon as the proceedings of the House began with a condolence motion, BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi asked the Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto the reason why the BJP legislature party leader has not yet been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition.

Despite Mahto's reply that the issue will be discussed later during the session, Shahi went on speaking and he was supported by BJP's Biranchi Narayan, Anant Ojha, Neelkanth Singh Munda, and former Speaker CP Singh.

Legislators of the saffron party raised slogans in the House not relenting to the appeal by the Speaker to discuss the condolence motion as per tradition.

The Speaker, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of a large number of people in Jharkhand who died during the second wave of Covid.

Soren also lauded the stellar performance of Indian players during the recently held Tokyo Olympics and said the players, including hockey players from the state Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, have brought pride to the nation.

Tributes were paid to Milkha Singh, Soli Sorabji, Pandit Rajan Mishra, Dilip Kumar, Chandan Mitra, Jagannath Pahadia, RL Bhatia, and others, after which the assembly was adjourned till Monday.

The session which will continue till September 9 is likely to see several bills being placed in the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)