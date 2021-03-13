New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are taking part in the party's Central Election Committee meeting at the party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda are present at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states. Assembly Elections 2021: Budget Session of Parliament May Conclude Before First Phase of Polls on March 27, Say Sources.

According to sources, BJP is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam. For West Bengal, BJP is likely to discuss the names of candidates for the fourth and fifth phases of the polls.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2.

