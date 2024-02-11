Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday fielded its Uttarakhand unit chief Mahendra Bhatt in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Bhatt, a former MLA, would vie for the slot to be left empty by the BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni whose tenure comes to an end in April.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams INDIA Bloc Constituents As 'Corrupt', Says 'Birds of a Feather Flock Together'.

Bhatt was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2002 from Nandprayag.

In 2017, he was elected from Badrinath assembly constituency after a gap of several years during which he held various organisational positions including that of the party's chief whip in the state assembly from 2002-2007.

Also Read | Bihar Floor Test: 'Everybody is Intact in NDA', Says HAM Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow.

From 2007 to 2010, Bhatt was state BJP secretary, Garhwal convener and a member of the party's state working committee.

From 2010 to 2012, he served in a position equivalent to a state minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)