New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): After a mob vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA alleged the goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were behind the incident.

"The BJP goons entered the Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it. They challenged me and warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers. There is CCTV footage. It is clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police," the Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman said, requesting Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to understand the gravity of the problem.

"Captain should come out from his farmhouse and talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of discrediting CM Arvind Kejriwal," Chadha said.

The AAP MLA also tweeted, "Another CCTV footage which shows the Delhi Police quietly standing behind the protestors and facilitating the attack, while DJB's private security (whose uniform is similar to Khaki vardi) trying hard to stop them from trespassing."

He added, "Scenes captured in the CCTV cameras of my office at Delhi Jal Board clearly show lumpen elements of BJP entering the office to carry out the violent attack."

Delhi Police stated around 30 people have been detained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)