Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)/New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): After BJP emerged as the single largest party in first-ever elections to District Development Councils (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur, BJP's in-charge of the polls in the Union Territory on Wednesday claimed that his party got more votes than the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

"It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today," Thakur said in a press conference in Jammu.

"The trust which the J-K people have put in Modiji, the support which they have shown in his policies and to his work to strengthen the democratic principles, are the reasons why BJP has got three seats in the Kashmir Valley," he added.

The Union Minister said that people participated extensively in the DDC election and over 51 per cent polling was recorded which was very good compared to previous elections.

"Many parties in the Guptakar gang did not gather to challenge BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74 per cent and the total vote of Gupakar Gang is 32.96 per cent. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77000 which is much less than BJP's vote," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be surmised as a victory of democracy and a victory for the locals.

"It is also a victory of the vision which PM Modi had envisioned for the state," he said.

PAGD led by Farooq Abdullah, bagged 112 seats in the 288 DDCs while BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats as the counting of votes is underway for few seats.

The PAGD comprises of seven parties- Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah's Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front (PDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Javid Mustafa's Jammu and Kashmir People Movement (JKPM), Sajjad Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and Muzaffar Shah's Awami National Conference.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir State Election Authority, NC won 67, PDP-27, PDF-2, CPIM-5, JKPM-3, JKPC-8 in the DDC elections which were held in eight phases.

Congress secured 26 seats, Altaf Bukhari's Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party registered victory on 12 seats while Independent candidates won on 49 seats.

Other parties include Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) which won 2 seats while BSP secured one seat. (ANI)

