Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) The government "should not play with lives" of the people and increase COVID-19 testing, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, demanding that the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh should promise "free vaccination".

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the BJP government should ensure that the coronavirus vaccination does not become "a victim of corruption".

"The government should not play with the lives of the people and increase the testing of Corona and bring out the true figures. The BJP government in UP should promise free vaccination in the interest of the state and immediately get ready in advance by making a task force," Yadav said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people.

It is expected that the vaccine will be available in India early next year.

"All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. COVID-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination. A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15," the chief minister had said.

Presently, there are 23,928 active cases in the state while 4,99,507 people have been treated and discharged.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 7,582 on Monday, according to official figures.

