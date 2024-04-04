Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda participated in a public meeting at Dev Singh Maidan in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Thursday.

A large number of women came to the rally, whom the Chief Minister and the BJP president greeted by waving their hands.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramzan on April 5 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Speaking about the developmental projects launched in Uttarakhand by the BJP government, Nadda said, "Did you ever think medical college would be opened in Almora? But today medical colleges are being opened. For drinking water Rs 1200 crore is being spent, Rs 64 crore for MGNREGA."

On the Central fund alloted to Uttarakhand, the BJP president said, "Modi ji gave a Central fund of Rs 41,000 crores to Uttarakhand for development works."

Also Read | India's Position on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir Not of One Party but of Whole Nation, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

Speaking about other connectivity projects in the state, Nadda said, "Isn't Vande Bharat trains running from Dehradun to Delhi, Dehradun to Lucknow, aren't airports and helipads being constructed..."

Slamming the Congress government, Nadda said, "Did you ever think that Rs 12,000 crores would be spent on the construction of roads under the Congress govt in the state?"

Uttarakhand will got to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The BJP won all the five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls securing 61.7 per cent votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)